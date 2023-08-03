13 people charged in Windsor as part of a widespread sting involving 136 stolen vehicles

Twenty-three people are facing 279 charges after a widespread investigation into a large string of auto thefts.

Windsor police, the Ontario Provincial Police, and other law enforcement agencies made the announcement in Windsor Thursday. Investigators say the cases involve 138 stolen vehicles and more than $500,000 in illicit drugs.

Border services, police from London and Peel and the anti-fraud firm Équité Association were involved in the effort, which police call Project Fairfield.

"Auto theft is impacting communities across Ontario," said Marty Kearns, OPP deputy commissioner, in a media release.

"Project Fairfield has demonstrated that a collaborative approach is required to bring sophisticated criminal groups to justice."

Police say the investigators seized more than a thousand methamphetamine tablets, 4.9 pounds of cannabis, 1.1 pounds of cannabis concentrate, 320 grams of cocaine, $144,635 in Canadian money and $26,698 in U.S. currency.

Of the 23 people charged, 13 are from Windsor and one is from Belle River.

Two people charged are from London, two from Mississauga, and one apiece from Kitchener, Woodbridge, Barrie, Richmond Hill and Toronto.

The Windsorites charged range from 22- to 64-years-old.

One man — age 35 — faces 46 charges.