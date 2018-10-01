'A sigh of relief,' threatened auto tariffs not imposed in new NAFTA

There are no auto tariffs placed on Canadian vehicles as outlined in the new free trade agreement, after negotiations concluded late Sunday night.

President Donald Trump threatened to impose those tariffs like he had on Canadian aluminum and steel, an issue that weighed on people's minds in southwestern Ontario, where a bulk of the country's auto industry exists.

"I think the auto industry will breathe a sigh of relief today," said Bill Anderson, director of the Cross-Border Institute at the University of Windsor.

He said at this point, it seems like the agreement reached with auto is outlined in a side deal, not part of the official NAFTA text.

"On the other hand, those tariffs which are already out there for aluminum and steel, that has not been resolved," he said.

The new deal is called the the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

Dan Boshart has worked at the Chrysler plant in Windsor for 33 years. He said the summer months were "frustrating," because it felt like Trump was pushing to "make America great, and damn everything else."

Now the auto tariffs won't be touched, he said it seems like it's working out.

"It sounds like we did okay, considering we were put under the gun," said Boshart.

There is also no hard limit placed on Canadian auto exports into the U.S. However, if U.S. decides to move forward with placing auto tariffs worldwide, they would apply to Canada.

Flavio Volpe, president of the Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association, says the new trade deal could see more investment in North America's auto industry. (Jason Viau/CBC)

New export cap

The one difference is the export cap has been raised for Canadian vehicles, well above the current volume that Canada sends to the U.S.

"For us, we see that figure as an insurance policy, rather than a cap," said Flavio Volpe, president of Automotive Parts Manufacturer's Association.

He said if Canada is able to export enough to reach the new limit, that's a level of prosperity reached where he would personally offer to pay people's tariffs.

Jerry Dias, national president for Unifor, said the new deal has fixed the problem of jobs going to low-wage workers in Mexico.

"We really did meet the major objectives and it was about solidifying the footprint," he said.

In the new agreement, 40 to 45 per cent of auto content made in Mexico is to be made by workers who earn at least $16 US an hour.

Bill Anderson is a political science professor at the University of Windsor and founding member of the Cross Border Institute. (Melissa Nakhavoly/CBC)

Concessions on dairy

Reaching an agreement about dairy was an important step in finalizing USMCA. The Canadian dairy market is more open to the U.S. under the new deal.

U.S. dairy exporters will have access to roughly 3.59 per cent of the Canadian market, higher than 3.25 per cent which is offered to Asian countries right now.

"Doesn't sound like a big number but it's a lot of product," said Peter Clark, former Canadian trade negotiator and trade strategist.

Aside from opening the market, Canada has also agreed to end class 7 pricing, which cut prices on some Canadian-produced milk ingredients like protein concentrates, skim milk and whole milk powder. That pricing system was introduced in March last year, which made American equivalents uncompetitive.

Pierre Lampron, president for the Dairy Farmers of Canada, condemned the move, saying he doesn't know how the deal would be good for the 220,000 Canadian families that depend on dairy for their livelihood.

The end of supply management in Canada would cause the market to flood with cheaper products from the United States, rendering farmers in Windsor-Essex unable to compete, one Kingsville dairy farmer said. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Cross-border shopping

Under the new deal Canadians might find themselves shopping across the border even more.

Currently people have to start paying duties and taxes after purchasing $20. That limit has been raised to $150, which is still a far cry from U.S.'s limit of $800 US.

Anderson said Canadian retailers won't be happy about the raise because it makes American products even more attractive, because they get to save on the federal taxes that U.S. doesn't collect.

"That puts Canadian retailers at a disadvantage if you can avoid that tax by going online," said Anderson, because the $150 limit also applies for e-commerce.

What does the new free trade agreement means for Windsor? 4:36

Aluminum and steel tariffs

While tariffs on Canadian vehicles are held off, the aluminum and steel tariffs have stayed.

Windsor's mayor Drew Dilkens said he has been speaking to the prime minister and the Minister of Foreign Affairs Chrystia Freeland about those tariffs. Even though they weren't lifted for USMCA, he's hopeful they will be resolved.

"I know folks are working on it," said Dilkens. "I'm sure that it will be resolved over time, hopefully soon, rather than later."

The next stage before the agreement is ratified is for lawyers to go through the text to ensure everything communicates exactly what each country wants it to mean.



A Trump administration official said the three parties will sign at the end of November.