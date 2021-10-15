Skip to Main Content
Menu
Search
Search
Sign In
Quick Links
News
Sports
Radio
Music
Listen Live
TV
Watch
news
Top Stories
Local
COVID-19
Opinion
World
Canada
Politics
Indigenous
The National
Business
Health
Entertainment
Science
CBC News Investigates
Go Public
Shows
About CBC News
More
Auto parts plants preparing for REVolution | CBC News Loaded
Windsor
·
Video
Auto parts plants preparing for REVolution
KB Components Canada general manager David Ulrich says they are preparing to pivot to producing parts for electric vehicles.. The company currently produces plastic injection parts for auto gas tanks.
Social Sharing
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 4:42 AM ET | Last Updated: October 13
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
|
About CBC News
Report Typo or Error
now