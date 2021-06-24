Windsor Assembly Plant to resume operations July 5
Plant has been shutdown due to shortage of microchips
Stellantis has announced the Windsor Assembly Plant will resume production on the week of July 5.
"We continue to evaluate our manufacturing plans on a week to week basis," said LouAnn Gosselin, head of communications for Stellantis Canada.
The plant has been shut down since March 29 except for the week of May 31.
This year, a worldwide shortage of semiconductors, which are used in many electronic devices, has wrought havoc on the auto sector, affecting production for many major companies including Stellantis.
Unifor Local 444 posted the news on it's Facebook page Wednesday as well.
"After many rumours we finally have an official notice that Windsor Assembly Plant will be back to work!" it read.
"Both shifts starting Monday, July 5th! Shift 2 on days!"
