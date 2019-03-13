Windsor camp for kids with autism in limbo with Ontario spending review

The Bruce Awad Summer Program is a chance for youth with autism to participate in camp with one-on-one support — but its future is at risk.

Autism Services Incorporated of Windsor & Essex County runs the camp, relying heavily on provincial grants through the Focus on Youth Program.

Camp costs about $7,000 for every child, but parents only have to pay roughly $2,000.

The province is reviewing its spending ahead of the release of its budget on April 11.

A similar camp in Ottawa is also concerned for its future after the province froze the funding that covers most of its costs.

"Without it, I honestly don't know what I would do," said Claudia Rubio, who sends her son to the six-week long camp in Windsor-Essex.

The program specializes in working with children with autism from ages six to 21. Camp counsellors work one-on-one with the kids after going through a training program. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Rubio said her son is able to do a range of activities, even academics, at the camp with the appropriate support, and that there's no other program like it in Windsor-Essex.

"It's the only program specifically for children with autism, where they get one-to-one support," said Rubio. "Where the staff is thoroughly trained on autism and how to deal with behaviours and how to get cooperation from the children."