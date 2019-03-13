Windsor camp for kids with autism in limbo with Ontario spending review
Autism Services Incorporated has been running the camp since 1984
The Bruce Awad Summer Program is a chance for youth with autism to participate in camp with one-on-one support — but its future is at risk.
Autism Services Incorporated of Windsor & Essex County runs the camp, relying heavily on provincial grants through the Focus on Youth Program.
Camp costs about $7,000 for every child, but parents only have to pay roughly $2,000.
The province is reviewing its spending ahead of the release of its budget on April 11.
A similar camp in Ottawa is also concerned for its future after the province froze the funding that covers most of its costs.
"Without it, I honestly don't know what I would do," said Claudia Rubio, who sends her son to the six-week long camp in Windsor-Essex.
Rubio said her son is able to do a range of activities, even academics, at the camp with the appropriate support, and that there's no other program like it in Windsor-Essex.
"It's the only program specifically for children with autism, where they get one-to-one support," said Rubio. "Where the staff is thoroughly trained on autism and how to deal with behaviours and how to get cooperation from the children."
With files from Jason Viau
