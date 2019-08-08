Annual autism carnival makes atmosphere more accessible

Friends, family members and community members gathered at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Grade School Thursday to celebrate Autism Service Inc. of Windsor-Essex's (ASI) third annual carnival open house.

Attendees were treated to carnival food, games, a bouncy castle and even animals wrangled by Zoo2You.

The carnival is part of the ASI Bruce Awad Summer Program for Individuals with Autism. Though the carnival is only three years old, the summer program was started by Awad 36 years ago.

"Our program is extremely important because it's in between school years, so when school gets out, a lot of our families don't know what to do with their kids if they're on the spectrum" said Michelle Helou, ASI president and fundraising coordinator. "They need respite, they need consistency, they need to get out in the community. This is what this program provides."

Autism Services Inc. president Michelle Helou says the organization's annual carnival provides attendees with a festive atmosphere in an accessible way. (Tony Smythe/CBC)

Helou said the carnival is a chance for individuals living with autism to experience the carnival atmosphere in an accessible way.

For example, if any carnival attendees find themselves overwhelmed, Helou explained that they're welcome to move indoors to take a break and recover.

The carnival played host to a number of interactions, including animals like this skinny pig. (Tony Smythe/CBC)

"If it's too much for them, they can go back into the school [and] relax with their worker," said Helou. "They don't have to stay out here. We know, if they're not doing too great outside, they [can] go back inside."

The ASI summer program is currently able to support 63 individuals between the ages of six and 21.

Carnival attendees had the chance to interact with casts of colourful characters. (Tony Smythe/CBC)

"The kids love it, that's the main thing," said Helou. "It's also for awareness, that this is a program within [our] community."

