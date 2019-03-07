Windsor parents rally against PC changes to autism funding at Queen's Park

The bus leaves Walker Road SilverCity at 5 a.m., with parents headed for Queen's Park where they will protest the proposed changes to autism funding.

Jillian Fenech, whose 8-year-old daughter has autism, is concerned what her daughter's learning will look like once changes come into effect in April.

Under the new funding model, some children may no longer be able to access therapy they need.

Those children will then attend school for longer periods of time, something principals across the province have said will be difficult to manage at this time.

Fenech's daughter, Emma Fenech-Morand, currently attends class with the support of an educational assistant.

"That means the support that she benefits from will be stretched. It will be spread amongst kids who has much higher needs than she does," said Fenech.

Funding model changes

The new Ontario Autism Program will give funding based on age and household income. Children under five can receive up to $20,000 a year for therapy, while those over five will be capped at $5,000 a year.

Only households with annual income under $55,000 will qualify for the maximum funds.

Fenech said funding should be based on need, not age of the child or household income.

"There are many, many children who are over the age of five, or six, or whatever arbitrary number this government has thrown at us, that benefit from more than what $5,000 a year would buy them," she said.

Her daughter received major benefits from early intervention, said Fenech, who also worked as a clinician providing early intervention for people with autism.

She chose to receive money to fund the services for her daughter — just under $11,000 every 11 weeks in a 12-week period. That money paid for 25 hours of early intervention programming a week.

While Fenech and other parents across the province will be at Queen's Park trying to make their message heard, Minister of Children, Community and Social Services Lisa MacLeod will not be there.

"The tone of the debate has caused me some concern with my own personal security, so we're going to make sure that I'm in the House [Thursday], but also focusing on International Women's Day," she told reporters on Wednesday.

Minister for Children, Community and Social Services Lisa MacLeod will not attend a rally about changes to autism funding on Thursday for safety reasons, she said. 0:39

She has not disclosed the nature of those threats or if police have been contacted.

Fenech said she's terrified for what things will look like once April comes, if the proposed changes take place.

Not only will the kids be affected, she said, but also staff and educators at the schools.

"They're all stretched so thin as it is. Everyone already gives so much, and we are just going to pile more onto their already overflowing plate," she said.