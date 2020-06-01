What's open and closed in Windsor over the Civic Holiday long weekend

Here's what's opened and closed for the Civic Holiday on Monday in Windsor.

City Services

City of Windsor offices will be closed on Monday.

The next city council meeting will take place Aug. 4 at 10 a.m. via livestream.

The medical supply donation centre at the WFCU Centre will be closed Monday, but will reopen Aug. 4 from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

The city's 311 contact centre will be closed Monday and hold reduced hours on Aug. 4 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The 211 call centre will be open 24 hours.

Residential garbage, recycling and yard waste collection will be delayed by one day. Night commercial, front end loader and weekly recycling collections are not delayed.

Depots located at the northeast corner of Central Avenue and North Service Road for public drop-off and household chemical waste depots will be closed Monday.

Shopping

Devonshire mall is open on Monday but will operate from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tecumseh mall is open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday.

Select LCBO stores remain open on Monday, with normal hours on Saturday and Sunday. Grocery stores are open but may have amended holiday hours.

Parks and recreation

Due to COVID-19, all indoor recreation facilities remain closed. Capri Pizzeria Recreation Complex and the WFCU Centre will open on Tuesday for modified summer day camp, but remain closed to the public for all other activities.

Some park amenities remain closed but park trails and green spaces are open subject to social distancing protocols.

Arenas remain closed due to COVID-19.

Permitting weather and water quality, Sandpoint Beach is open from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday. Seven splash pads, excluding Remington Booster and Kim Lucier, are also open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Adventure Bay Family Water Park

Adventure Bay Family Water Park is closed until further notice due to COVID-19.

Parking Enforcement

There is no parking enforcement on Monday and municipal ticket payment offices are closed due to COVID-19.

Windsor Public Library

All Windsor Public Library locations will be closed Monday, including curbside pickup/delivery and public computer access at the Central Branch -- these services will resume Tuesday.

Museum Windsor

Chimczuk Museum and François Baby House locations are closed due to COVID-19.

Transit Windsor

Transit Windsor buses are operating on an enhanced Sunday service schedule on selected routes due to COVID-19. The Customer Service Office at 300 Chatham St. W. will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., but the sales office at 3700 North Service Rd. E. will be closed on Monday.