How these two women in their 90s recovered from COVID-19

When the coronavirus outbreak hit the Heron Terrace long-term care home in Windsor, Steve Hart wasn't sure if he would ever see his 96-year-old mother again.

"These were early days of COVID-19 and nobody really knew the strength of the disease. No one knew what was happening," he said. "Everyday, we were told something — and five days later, it was changed."

For 52 days, Hart's mother — Audrey — stayed at the St. Clair College SportsPlex field hospital. Along with 92-year-old Keitha Bernat, Hart was among the first 20 patients admitted to the field hospital two months ago. The two had far different experiences at the hospital, however.

During the duration of her stay, Audrey flipped between positive and negative COVID-19 test results about 10 times, But on Monday, Audrey was moved out of the field hospital after feeling no symptoms whatsoever. The moment was captured in a Facebook video posted by Steve.

"It was pretty euphoric really, to tell you the truth. It was very touching to see the scene as she left the field hospital where all the staff came out and lined up and clapped and cheered as she got on the transport to come back to Heron Terrace." said Steve.

"It was a pretty emotional return for her — especially when she arrived here. She walked through. That's what she wanted to do. She walked out of here and she wanted to walk back in here. She didn't go on a gurney or on a wheelchair. She walked back in."

Hart was moved out of the field hospital Monday after feeling no symptoms whatsoever. The moment was captured in a video posted to Facebook by her son. 0:26

Speaking with CBC News through the window of her room at Heron Terrace, Audrey — who has early onset dementia and requires around-the-clock care, according to her son — said doctors tested her and determined she should be feeling symptoms of COVID-19, but that didn't happen.

"I didn't feel anything," said Audrey, adding her experience at the field hospital was quite eventful considering the circumstances.

Steve Hart, Audrey's son, says a doctor called him everyday during his mother's 52-day stay at the field hospital to provide him with updates. (Vince Robinet/CBC)

A suppprt worker was there to paint her nails and curl her hair — but Audrey said her best memory was playing bingo.

"We'd overeat in that place," Audrey added with a laugh. "We were all very happy. There were no complaints."

92-year-old recovers after disease took her voice

But others like 92-year-old Keitha Bernat were not as fortunate to avoid feeling the effects of the disease.

When she was admitted to the field hospital, her family didn't know whether she would recover. But on June 1, Bernat became a COVID-19 survivor.

"It was the most scary, helpless experience of my life," said Bernat's daughter, Charmane Edwards, who lives in British Columbia.

With the help of staff of the city's COVID-19 field hospital, 92-year-old Keitha Bernat made a full recovery. (Submitted by Charmaine Edwards)

"When we saw the video that the staff had sent us, of them walking her out, that was a line of angels and of staff at the field hospital who risked their safety and their lives to help people like my mom."

As Bernat battled the virus, she lost her voice, meaning that video calls offered little comfort to Edwards. Around Mother's Day, Bernat seemed to be at her worst.

"It was touch and go. She wasn't eating, she wasn't walking much and we didn't know," Edwards said. "It was just, it was scary."

But overtime, with the care of field hospital staff, Edwards said her mom began to improve.

"They held her hand everyday...and everyday she got stronger and stronger."

Edwards said she knew her mom was back to her old self when Bernat pointed at the screen during one of their video calls and said "get my stuff and I'm out of here."

Six COVID-19 tests later, Bernat was finally cleared of the virus and brought to Hôtel-Dieu Grace hospital, where she is now recovering.

B.C. resident Charmaine Edwards, left, praised the workers at Windsor's field hospital for holding her mom's hand and helping her recover. (Submitted by Charmaine Edwards)

Moving forward, Edwards is uncertain about the care her mom will receive but she said changes need to be made within long-term care facilities, including increased staffing and in-room cameras for family.

"We have to do a better job for people like my mom," Edwards said.

As of Tuesday, Windsor-Essex has reported a total of 1,066 COVID-19 cases and 67 deaths. There have been exactly 51 people admitted to Windsor's COVID-19 field hospital as of Tuesday evening, according to officials with Windsor Regional Hospital.