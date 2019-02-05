Report on auditor general coming to Windsor council

This council term might be the one to see an auditor general return to Windsor.

Ward 10 Coun. Jim Morrison asked administration to report back to council on costs associated with using an auditor general versus contracting out to PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"I'm just asking administration just to come back, give us those options, what the pros and cons are, and we can have a good discussion around the council table," he said.

The options include staying with PwC, having a "full-blown auditor general office" or a hybrid model where PwC would be under the direction of an auditor general.

Council is currently hearing from PwC regarding its ongoing internal audit.<br><br>The discussions have triggered a continued debate on whether or not the city needs an auditor general.<a href="https://twitter.com/CBCWindsor?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CBCWindsor</a> <a href="https://t.co/wwqBclsUR3">pic.twitter.com/wwqBclsUR3</a> —@sanJmaru

The call for the city to use an auditor general in place of PwC came up frequently during the campaign period for the recent municipal election.

Morrison said this is him following up on a campaign promise.

"I've seen where it wasn't followed through in the past, and I don't think that's right," he said.

Mayor Drew Dilkens welcomes the report, saying it will provide clarifications on whether or not an auditor general is the right move for the city. (Sanjay Maru/CBC)

Mayor Drew Dilkens was a strong proponent for keeping things as they are with PwC throughout the election campaign trail.

On Monday night, he reiterated his support of going with a firm, saying that "no one person has the breadth and depth of knowledge" that a firm like PwC can offer.

Dilkens welcomes the report, however, as he said it will "provide clarity" on whether or not having an auditor general will actually do the things some residents think it will.

The contract with PwC still has roughly a year and a half left. Breaking the contract prematurely could result in fines, according to Dilkens.

"But I think when we start looking for a new auditor general, that will be a search that could take us some time," said Morrison.

The report is expected to come to council in several months.