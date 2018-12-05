Auditor General report critical of provincial response to COVID-19 among migrant workers

A special report released by Ontario's Auditor General blasts the provincial government when it comes to how it handled COVID-19 outbreaks among migrant farm workers.

The report released today looked at preparedness for, and management of, the COVID-19 pandemic. In it, Auditor General Bonnie Lysyk criticizes the province for not issuing a province-wide order to protect foreign farm workers intead of what it did issue, a memo ""strongly recommending" that local health units issue their own directives to decrease the risk of transmission of COVID‑19 on farms."

The report also points out that this memo came on June 21st, eight weeks after the first farm outbreak in April.

"Without additional provincial directives, each of the 34 public health units had to make decisions independently, resulting in different responses and measures across the province," the report read.

There have been 1,276 positive cases of COVID-19 among farm workers to date in Windsor-Essex County, according to the health unit and two workers died in the region from the virus. In Chatham-Kent, there were 147 cases detected among farm workers, most of which were attributed to an outbreak at a single Greenhouse facility. Most of the farm workers infected in the two counties were migrant workers living in congregate settings.

The report goes on to say that the Chief Medical Officer, Dr. David Williams, could have used his power to issue province-wide directives "especially on requirements to wear masks and precautions for temporary foreign workers."

The report also compared the response of health officials in Ontario to the response by B.C. officials, who issued an order in April to employers telling them to provide accommodation to temporary foreign workers including those working on farms "to mandate quarantine and other public health measures so as to more effectively and proactively address the risk of their congregate living arrangements," the report read.

"No such formal order was made by Ontario," says Lysyk.

No Race-Based information collected

The report was also critical of the provincial government's decision not to collect "race-based information" and therefore it was not factored into the decision-making when it came to preventing COVID-19 in "high risk" populations.

"Immigrant populations have experienced disproportionately higher rates of COVID-19, including higher rates of hospitalization and death due to COVID-19," the report read.