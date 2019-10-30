Skip to Main Content
OPP looking for ATV drivers, witnesses after September incident in Leamington
Ontario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses and a Leamington man remains in hospital after a Sept. 21 incident involving trespassers with ATVs.

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses, and a Leamington man remains in hospital, after a Sept. 21 incident involving trespassers with ATVs.

According to police, 4-6 people came onto a man's property in the 300 block of Mersea Road 5 in Leamington around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 21. 

One of the ATVs hit the victim during the confrontation. The man has life-threatening injuries and is still in the hospital. 

The ATVs left the area shortly after the incident and police believe it was involved in a collision with a vehicle in the 400 block of Road 5. 

The OPP are asking anyone with information or the involved ATV drivers to come forward.

