OPP looking for ATV drivers, witnesses after September incident in Leamington

Ontario Provincial Police are looking for witnesses, and a Leamington man remains in hospital, after a Sept. 21 incident involving trespassers with ATVs.

According to police, 4-6 people came onto a man's property in the 300 block of Mersea Road 5 in Leamington around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 21.

One of the ATVs hit the victim during the confrontation. The man has life-threatening injuries and is still in the hospital.

The ATVs left the area shortly after the incident and police believe it was involved in a collision with a vehicle in the 400 block of Road 5.

The OPP are asking anyone with information or the involved ATV drivers to come forward.