Woman pins teen with vehicle while family sits in living room behind the wall

A deliberate crash — which has left a teenager with life-threatening injuries — seems to have stemmed from an earlier altercation, police say.

Around 2:40 p.m. Saturday, Windsor police responded to an assault call on the east end of the city. A 33-year-old woman told officers she had been assaulted by a 16-year-old male that she knew.

The teen had already left the scene and the woman declined to provide a statement, leaving in a red Dodge Nitro.

A short while later, police responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle on Hawthorne Drive. Officers observed a male teenager pinned against a building. They recognized the vehicle and driver from the previous call.

The muddy tire tracks at the scene where a teen was deliberately struck by a vehicle Dec. 1, 2018. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Magd Al Saub was in his living room when the crash happened. The collision sent the air conditioning unit to the ground.

Al Saub's son, translating for his father, said when he opened the door, he saw the teen pinned between the car and the wall.

"And he can't breathe, so the people here tried to move to car, so he can take a breath."

He recalls the 33-year-old woman was outside the vehicle, crying. According to Al Saub, she said to not move the teen too much, in case his neck would break, and to leave him until police arrived.

"She was sad about this, but I don't know what's up," said the son Wissam Al Saub.

Neither the son nor the father remember seeing the teen and the woman before.

The family is from Syria and have been in Canada for about a year. The sounds from the crash reminded Magd of "the old days in Syria," he said.

His teenage daughter was sitting on the couch in the living room with him, which was only inches away from the wall. He's thankful the car did not go through the wall, as it could have hit his daughter.

The major crime branch is actively investigating the case.

Magd Alsaub was in the living room when the vehicle crashed. (Submitted by Wissam Al Saub)

Conversations with witnesses led officers to believe the teen had been struck on purpose and the 33-year-old was arrested.

"It was by no means a random act, or a stranger being struck by a vehicle," said Sgt. Steve Betteridge.

She has been charged with attempted murder.