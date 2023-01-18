2nd suspect arrested in Forest Glade attempted murder

A 48-year-old man has been arrested in the attempted murder case involving a woman in the Forest Glade neighbourhood, according to Windsor, Ont., police.

In a news release Wednesday, police said the suspect was taken into custody in Brampton, Ont., at 5 p.m. ET Tuesday. The man was then brought back to Windsor and charged with attempted murder, four counts of conspiracy to commit murder and extortion.

He's the second person arrested in connection with the case. A 36-year-old man was arrested on Jan. 12 at a home in Amherstburg, Ont., and faces charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm, conspiracy to commit murder and releasing a "noxious substance with the intent to endanger life."

According to the latest news release from police, that suspect is still in custody.

On Jan. 2, police were called to a home in the 3100 block of Lauzon Road around 9 p.m.

Officers found a woman with life-threatening injuries who was then transported to hospital.

At a news conference Jan. 11, police said the woman was in stable condition and recovering.

They also said they believed the attack was targeted and a weapon was used, though they wouldn't disclose the type of weaon.

A suspect wore an identification badge around their neck, but police said they didn't know what was on the badge.