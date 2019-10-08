Skip to Main Content
Attempted murder charge after pedestrian hit in mall parking lot
Windsor

Windsor police have charged one person with attempted murder after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle Monday morning. 

Around 10:50 a.m., officers responded to the Devonshire Mall parking lot near the movie theatre, where an adult female was laying injured on the ground.

Witnesses told police an adult male driver of a vehicle had hit the female victim. The driver was still at the scene and was arrested without incident. 

The adult female victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. Officers believe the victim and the driver are known to each other and that the incident is not a "random" collision. 

Police have released no names to protect the identity of the victim. The investigation is ongoing. 

