Attempted murder charge in Josephine Avenue stabbing incident
Windsor

Windsor police have arrested one person connected to a stabbing incident on Josephine Avenue Monday.

The suspect allegedly deployed bear spray during the incident

CBC News
Police believe the victim — an adult male from Windsor with life-threatening injuries — and the suspect are known to each other.

During what police have called a "violent interaction," the suspect allegedly deployed bear spray which hit both the victim and a second person at the scene. 

Christopher Larkin, a 35-year-old male also from Windsor, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder, administering bear spray with intent to endanger life, entering a house with intent to commit an offence and a breach of probation. 

The case remains under active investigation. 

 

