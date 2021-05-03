Windsor police investigating attempted murder
Two in hospital with life-threatening injuries
Windsor police are investigating a case of attempted murder after two people were involved in an altercation that resulted in both suffering life-threatening burn injuries.
Police say they were called Sunday to the 1000 block of Bruce Avenue near the corner of Erie St. W. at 12:15 p.m.
When they arrived, they found two people outside who appeared to be suffering from burn injuries.
They are known to each other and were involved in an argument during which a fire was ignited by one of them resulting in both being burned, police said.
Both were transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Police say one of the individuals has been arrested for attempted murder. No other details are available.
The Major Crimes Unit is asking asking anyone with information or surveillance footage to contact them.
