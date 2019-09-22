Pedestrian seriously injured in crash, attempted murder charge laid

Police in Chatham-Kent have laid an attempted murder charge after a pedestrian suffered serious injuries during a crash.

Officers were called to a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian in Chatham at 4 a.m. Saturday on Harvey Street. When they arrived, police said the vehicle had already taken off.

The victim was taken to a hospital in Windsor, where police said he's in "serious, but stable condition."

As police investigated, they said it became clear the driver and victim were known to each other. Evidence lead investigators to believe this was "an intentional act."

The driver, who has not been named by police, has been arrested and charged with attempted murder. He's in custody awaiting a bail hearing.