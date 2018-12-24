New
Attempted murder charge in early-morning Christmas Eve stabbing
One person has been charged with attempted murder after an early-morning stabbing.
A man was injured critically after being stabbed
A 25-year-old woman from Windsor has been charged with attempted murder after an early-morning stabbing on Monday.
Early Christmas Eve morning at around 2:45 a.m., police responded to reports of a stabbing at a residence in the 1000 block of Windsor Avenue near Erie Street East.
Police say there was information that a woman had stabbed a man at the home.
Officers arrived after two people were already headed to the hospital.
A man was injured critically as a result of the stabbing.
Windsor police say both people are known to one another.