Attempted abduction sparks investigation by Windsor police

Windsor police are searching for a male suspect in connection with an attempted child abduction.

Officers were called to an apartment Wednesday on the 2600 block of Sycamore Drive between Meadowbrook Lane and Hawthorne Drive for a report of a break and enter.

Police say a woman was in the home with her seven-year-old son at about 8:30 a.m. When she was in another room, she could overhear her son having a conversation.

The mother observed an unknown male suspect standing by the unit's open front door talking to her son.

She confronted the man about being in the apartment and proceeded to walk him out.

An investigation revealed that the suspect may have broken into the apartment through a window. Officers were also advised that the suspect tried to get the boy to leave the apartment.

Description of the suspect

The suspect is described as:

a white man

30-35 years old

five-foot-nine

220-250 pounds

having a stocky upper body with skinny legs

having short unkempt brown hair

At the time of the incident, the suspect was only wearing black and white shorts. He was not wearing a shirt or shoes.

The major crime branch continued the investigation and performed an extensive search in the area. One resident said he saw a man matching the description a few days prior to the incident — walking a dog in the area without a shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.