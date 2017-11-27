Attempted abduction in Leamington
Leamington police are looking for help in identifying a vehicle and its occupants after an attempted abduction.
A female was approached by suspects in a blue van
Around 9:15 p.m. Tuesday the attempt was reported to Ontario Provincial Police. A female told police she was approached by one or more suspects in a blue full-size van while she was walking south on the sidewalk on Elliott Street near Clark Street West.
The van crossed the street and stopped beside her. The side door opened and a man attempted to grab her arm.
The girl was able to pull away and the vehicle continued southbound on Elliott Stret.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP Essex County Major Crime Unit or Crimestoppers.
