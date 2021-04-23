Windsor-Essex school boards offering COVID-19 testing clinic this weekend
Tests available to asymptomatic students, staff at 13 South Windsor schools
The four school boards in Windsor-Essex are offering COVID-19 testing to students at more than a dozen South Windsor schools at a clinic on Saturday.
The testing is voluntary and is only available to students, staff and those enrolled at school daycares who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the boards said in a media release on Thursday.
The clinic is being held at Holy Names High School, located at 1400 Northwood St., and the testing is being provided by the vendor Lifelabs.
It opens at 9 a.m., and while no appointment is required, time slots have been assigned to surnames alphabetically.
All of the eligible schools are in and around the N9E postal code:
- Vincent Massey Secondary School.
- Holy Names High School.
- École secondaire catholique E.J. Lajeunesse.
- Christ the King Catholic School.
- Notre Dame Catholic School.
- St. Gabriel Catholic School.
- École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule.
- École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Jean-Noël.
- Northwood Public School.
- Glenwood Public School.
- Central Public School.
- Bellewood Public School.
- Our lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School.
Students across the province have not been in the classroom since before the April break. The province announced that lessons would resume remotely due to surging cases of COVID-19.
In Windsor-Essex, one school outbreak is ongoing at Amherstburg Public School, though the region's medical officer of health has said the outbreak involves two cases and is considered contained.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?