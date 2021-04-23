Windsor-Essex school boards offering COVID-19 testing clinic this weekend

The four school boards in Windsor-Essex are offering COVID-19 testing to students at more than a dozen South Windsor schools at a clinic on Saturday.

The testing is voluntary and is only available to students, staff and those enrolled at school daycares who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the boards said in a media release on Thursday.

The clinic is being held at Holy Names High School, located at 1400 Northwood St., and the testing is being provided by the vendor Lifelabs.

It opens at 9 a.m., and while no appointment is required, time slots have been assigned to surnames alphabetically.

All of the eligible schools are in and around the N9E postal code:

Vincent Massey Secondary School.

Holy Names High School.

École secondaire catholique E.J. Lajeunesse.

Christ the King Catholic School.

Notre Dame Catholic School.

St. Gabriel Catholic School.

École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Ursule.

École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Jean-Noël.

Northwood Public School.

Glenwood Public School.

Central Public School.

Bellewood Public School.

Our lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School.

Students across the province have not been in the classroom since before the April break. The province announced that lessons would resume remotely due to surging cases of COVID-19.

In Windsor-Essex, one school outbreak is ongoing at Amherstburg Public School, though the region's medical officer of health has said the outbreak involves two cases and is considered contained.