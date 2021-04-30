School boards offering COVID-19 testing in LaSalle on Saturday

Seventeen school communities in LaSalle and Amherstburg are eligible for COVID-19 testing at a clinic this weekend.

The testing is voluntary and is only available to in-person students, staff and children enrolled at school daycares who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the region's four school boards said in a news release.

The clinic is being held Saturday at Sandwich Secondary School at 7050 Malden Rd., LaSalle, and the testing is being provided by the vendor Lifelabs.

The clinic opens at 9 a.m., and while no appointment is required, time slots have been assigned to surnames alphabetically.

Students and staff at the following schools are eligible:

Sandwich Secondary School

St. Thomas of Villanova High School

Western Secondary School

General Amherst High School

Holy Cross Catholic School

Sandwich West Public School

Sacred Heart Catholic School

LaSalle Public School

St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School

Prince Andrew Public School

Stella Maris Catholic School

Malden Central Public School

Amherstburg Public School

Anderdon Public School

École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Augustin-Caron

École élémentaire catholique St-Jean-Baptiste

École élémentaire catholique Ste-Ursule.

In Windsor-Essex, one school outbreak is ongoing, at Ecole secondaire catholique l'Essor in Tecumseh, though students across the province have not been in the classroom since before the April break.