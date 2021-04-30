School boards offering COVID-19 testing in LaSalle on Saturday
Tests available to asymptomatic students, staff at 17 schools
Seventeen school communities in LaSalle and Amherstburg are eligible for COVID-19 testing at a clinic this weekend.
The testing is voluntary and is only available to in-person students, staff and children enrolled at school daycares who are not experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, the region's four school boards said in a news release.
The clinic is being held Saturday at Sandwich Secondary School at 7050 Malden Rd., LaSalle, and the testing is being provided by the vendor Lifelabs.
The clinic opens at 9 a.m., and while no appointment is required, time slots have been assigned to surnames alphabetically.
Students and staff at the following schools are eligible:
- Sandwich Secondary School
- St. Thomas of Villanova High School
- Western Secondary School
- General Amherst High School
- Holy Cross Catholic School
- Sandwich West Public School
- Sacred Heart Catholic School
- LaSalle Public School
- St. Joseph's Catholic Elementary School
- Prince Andrew Public School
- Stella Maris Catholic School
- Malden Central Public School
- Amherstburg Public School
- Anderdon Public School
- École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Augustin-Caron
- École élémentaire catholique St-Jean-Baptiste
- École élémentaire catholique Ste-Ursule.
In Windsor-Essex, one school outbreak is ongoing, at Ecole secondaire catholique l'Essor in Tecumseh, though students across the province have not been in the classroom since before the April break.
