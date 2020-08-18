Windsor school boards a month behind provincial target for asymptomatic testing

Asymptomatic testing for COVID-19 isn't expected to begin at schools in Windsor-Essex until at least March 19 — nearly a month after it was mandated to begin.

That date is tentative, according to Stephen Fields, spokesperson for the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board (WECDSB), and could be different if circumstances change.

The delay is due to complications caused by coordinating the testing plans with the local health unit and all four school boards, he said. The first site where testing will be carried out has yet to be determined.

"Our plan is to identify particular neighbourhoods and select schools within those neighbourhoods where all students from that community can be tested regardless of which school board they attend," Fields explained in an email.

Testing would be offered on a weekly basis and on an alternating schedule.

"It might be at a WECDSB school one week, a GECDSB school the following week and CSCP the following week," Fields added.

"As you can probably appreciate, in addition to ensuring that all of our information materials are offered in both of Canada's official languages, this takes some time and effort to coordinate."

Education Minister Stephen Lecce sent a memo to larger school boards across the province in mid-February directing them to offer targeted testing in at least five per cent of their schools, reaching two per cent of their student populations weekly.

The memo called for testing to begin in regions outside of Toronto, Peel and York as of Feb. 22.

School testing was announced as modelling suggested COVID-19 variants could cause case numbers to rise, with Lecce pointing to the initiative and stricter masking rules for young students as ways to keep cases low in Ontario classrooms.

Outbreak at Bellewood Public School

Representatives of Conseil Scolaire Catholique Providence and the Greater Essex County District School Board (GECDSB), also confirmed testing has not begun and said the boards are still working with the vendor that will carry out testing.

"I understand part of the delay is connected to the recent involvement of all 4 boards in the testing plan," wrote GECDSB spokesperson Scott Scantlebury in an email, adding that previously just the English public and Catholic boards were working together.

Students in Windsor-Essex returned to class on Feb. 8.

Since then, the WECDSB has had seven cases and no outbreaks or school closures, said Fields.

Fourteen cases have been reported at GECDSB schools.

There have been no school closures since the return to class, but an outbreak was declared at Bellewood Public School on Friday after one student and one staff member tested positive for the virus.

"The school will remain open," said Scantlebury. "All affected students and staff have been notified."