Restoration on Assumption Church ceiling 'meticulous work'

The meticulous work of replastering and hand painting intricate stencil details on the east side of the ceiling is progressing at Assumption Church on Huron Church Road.

"The painting is quite an extensive project because that involves restoring all of the stenciling, which is such a big feature of the church," said Paul Mullins, who is heading up the restoration project.

The $1.5 million phase is expected to be complete by next Easter. Then work will begin on the west side. That will cost $1.25 million.

One of the many stained glass windows of Assumption Church. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

The work is necessary because a leaky roof over time ruined the plaster and paint on the ceiling. Mullins says the ceiling was last painted in the early part of the last century. He says this paint will last longer.

"The prime that's being used for the restoration is a the highest quality cost, actually over a hundred dollars a gallon, and the paint itself is the highest quality that we're able to obtain as well," said Mullins.

Thousands of little yellow stars were removed from the ceiling and repainted. The parish is creating commemorative stars to give to donors who have given $1,000 or more. On the back there is an engraving that reads: Assumption Parish, est. 1767, built 1845, restored 2019.

The history of the location of the church actually goes back to 1728 when Huron Indigenous people provided the land for the first church.

Extensive scaffolding is being used to work on the ceiling at Assumption parish. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Mullins says there have been some generous donors who have donated $10,000 and one who gave $50,000.

The parish is also seeking a national heritage designation.