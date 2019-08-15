Assumption Church services to resume in September

Parishioners will be able to worship at historic Assumption Church once again, starting September 8. The church has been closed since 2014 due to safety concerns in the building, which was constructed in 1845.

More than 600 shingles were sponsored as part of the copper roof campaign, raising $150,000 for the new roof.

"That's really a very strong indication of the breadth of the support that we have," said lawyer Paul Mullins, who has helped lead the restoration campaign.

Consultants who inspected the church to assess its condition determined enough had been done for health and safety purposes, which allows the congregation to return. Material contaminated with asbestos has been removed and a hot water system will now be installed.

"I'm so pleased," said Bishop Ronald Fabbro. "We've been working at this for a long time. It's been a hard time for our people at Assumption to have the church closed. I'm delighted that we can open it."

Parishioners clap as the announcement is made during the service this morning.

The congregation applauded Fabbro's announcement during a Thursday morning service at the Rosary Chapel.

"I never lost hope," said Fabbro.

Another $2.5 million must be raised in order to proceed with Phase Two of the restoration, which involves paint and plaster repairs.

The church does not expect continued work to interfere with the use of the church.