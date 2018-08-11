Philanthropist pledges $5M matching challenge to repair Assumption Church

On the morning of Aug. 10, Father Maurice Restivo said it would be "a phenomenal gift" if donors stepped forward to help repair the 251-year-old Assumption Church in Windsor, Ont.

By evening, Amherstburg philanthropist Al Quesnel pledged up to a $5-million donation.

When Restivo found out, he said it would be a huge start if people could step forward to Quesnel's challenge.

"I am very, very grateful, and very hopeful that this means that we will indeed be able to restore Assumption Church," he said.

Parish pastor Father Maurice Restivo joins us in studio to talk about what's new with 251-year-old church and about a documentary that's being premiered about the parish. 7:47

The grand building on the riverfront has been standing since 1845, but had to close its doors to parishioners four years ago due to the repairs it needs. The church is waiting for a heritage architect's cost estimate for repairs to be reviewed before announcing it.

But Restivo is certain it will be over $10 million.

There was a fundraising campaign years ago that went nowhere, which resulted in a lot of "hurt feelings," said Restivo.

On Saturday there will be an interim report from Paul Mullins, a local lawyer who was asked to look into the restoration campaign. It will talk about what had happened and air out the dirty laundry, Restivo said.

"You have to talk about what went wrong, and then you can say I forgive you."

Father Maurice Restivo said the documentary that will be aired next week about Assumption Church will hopefully showcase how closely intertwined it is with the history of Windsor. (Michael Hargreaves/CBC)

And for Quesnel, this pledge is not the first time he's tried to save the deteriorating historic building.

In 2012, he gave $1.25 million to a renovation fund to help restore the church. However, the money ended up being returned to him by the Diocese of London.

Years later now, Quesnel said he had been pondering on whether or not he should try again.

"It's a historical building and it's just … He, God told me to try and do it one last time and see what happens and so that's what I did."

He had also donated to St. Anne's Church to refurbish the exterior. He hopes people will step up to his challenge so Assumption Church can be fully refurbished and be used again for mass.

However, Quesnel said, it'll take time and money.

"But we did it at St. Anne's. So we can do it here, but I need some help."