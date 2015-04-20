Winning bid for Assumption Church under budget

Repair work on Assumption Church is one step closer to getting started.

The winning bid for work came in at 30 per cent under budget, awarded to Windsor company Pupatello & Sons Ltd.

Lawyer Paul Mullins announced the winning bid for Phase One Friday at the church.

Mullins said he was "very excited" about the five bids that came in for the project — and that the project would be completed by area workers.

"All of the sub trades listed as part of the bid are local, either Windsor or Essex County contractors," said Mullins. "The local workers are the people we're looking towards to support the project. We're hoping to utilize the skilled workers we have here in Windsor-Essex to get the job done."

As part of Mullins' April report, he warned that further delays would make the project more expensive. This spring the church launched fundraising campaigns to raise money.

"It's well underway," said Mullins. "We've already received about 100 donations from the shingles. The campaign is just getting started."

Approval from Windsor's development and heritage committee is the next step, followed by approval from city council.