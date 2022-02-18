Two Windsor residents are facing murder charges charges over what police are calling an "assisted suicide" in the city.

Windsor police said investigators began an investigation in January after receiving information about the death of a 79-year-old woman.

The investigation led police to identify two suspects, who had a familial relationship with the deceased, police said.

Both suspects were located and arrested by police on Thursday.

Two Windsor women, aged 49 and 23, are both facing charges of first-degree murder and aiding suicide, police said.

Police said the names of the deceased and accused are not being released to protect the integrity of the investigation, which is being handled by the Major Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

Medical assistance in dying is legal in Canada, however, only doctors and nurse practitioners can provide the service, and eligibility criteria set out in the law must be met.