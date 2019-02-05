Assisted Living launches in Belle River, using high school surplus space

Belle River District High School is now the home to a program helping adults with disabilities and seniors.

Assisted Living Southwestern Ontario took advantage of the vacant classroom spaces which are available to rent from Greater Essex County District School Board and set up its Belle River branch in the surplus space.

"The county is a wide open space. So this is our first opportunity to serve in Belle River," said executive director Lynn Calder.

There are about 10 clients using the services out of Belle River since the program launched late January. Calder expects that number to rise up to 40 eventually. The entire southwestern Ontario program has about 1,000 people on the wait list for service, she said.

Cayl Blais says the Assisted Living program helps him tremendously. 1:00

One recipient of the service in Belle River is Cayl Blais, a 32-year-old man living with a brain injury.

He loves seeing different faces every day and the attendant service workers help him with house work and his favourite — preparing meals.

"So I get to eat a different meal daily. I've never done that before, so it's exciting," said Blais.

According to Erin Kelly, the GECDSB's director of education, the school board received just less than $400,000 from the province to renovate the old classroom into an office space.

Calder said the organization is paying $5,685.60 a year for the next five years.

Lynn Calder says right now the Belle River program serves about 10 people. (Dale Molnar/CBC)

Students at the high school can involved themselves in the program by volunteering. Calder said the space currently serves as the home base and workers are typically dispatched to homes.

Eventually, they're hoping it will transform into a resource office for students after school, as well for the volunteering program.

Blais thinks it's fantastic to have students get involved.

"Letting kids into the program and teaching them at a young age about disabilities, how to deal with them and the good things you can do, it's great."