Assault suspect arrested following release of OPP composite sketch
Windsor

After releasing a suspect composite sketch, the Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested a man who they allege assaulted a young girl in Belle River last week. 

Police say someone identified the man after seeing the sketch

Essex County OPP say the man has been identified and arrested. (Francis Ferland/CBC)

In a tweet Tuesday, Essex County OPP said someone spotted a person who looked like the suspect in the composite sketch and called police, which led to the man's arrest. 

On Thursday, police said in a news release that a man had kissed a girl, who was riding her bike around 6 p.m. on Broadway Street in Belle River, against her will. The girl left the area and told her parents about the incident, the release stated. 

At the time, police were asking the public to help them identify the man. 

