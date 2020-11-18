Assault suspect arrested following release of OPP composite sketch

After releasing a suspect composite sketch, the Ontario Provincial Police say they have arrested a man who they allege assaulted a young girl in Belle River last week.

In a tweet Tuesday, Essex County OPP said someone spotted a person who looked like the suspect in the composite sketch and called police, which led to the man's arrest.

*IDENTIFIED* <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/EssexCtyOPP?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#EssexCtyOPP</a> thank the public for their assistance with this <a href="https://twitter.com/TownofLakeshore?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TownofLakeshore</a> investigation. Someone spotting an individual resembling the suspect in the comp sketch released, maintained observation and called police leading to his arrest. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/wecantdoitwithoutYOU?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#wecantdoitwithoutYOU</a> ^jr <a href="https://t.co/jmHvxrwyfk">https://t.co/jmHvxrwyfk</a> —@OPP_WR

On Thursday, police said in a news release that a man had kissed a girl, who was riding her bike around 6 p.m. on Broadway Street in Belle River, against her will. The girl left the area and told her parents about the incident, the release stated.

At the time, police were asking the public to help them identify the man.

More from CBC Windsor