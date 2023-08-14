Windsor police looking for suspects after 'noxious substance' sprayed on victims
The assault took place at the 700 block of Church Street
Windsor police have arrested an 18-year-old and continue to look for four others after an assault with a weapon Sunday night.
Police say officers received a call about an assault at the 700 block of Church Street, around 6:45 p.m.
According to police, two young people were walking near Church Street when a black vehicle with five masked people inside pointed a firearm at them.
Police say the black vehicle followed the two victims to a front porch on Church Street, where two people got out of the vehicle and "sprayed a noxious substance."
An 18-year-old was arrested shortly after the assault near Cadillac Street, and charged with:
- Three counts of assault with a weapon
- Administering a noxious substance
- Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possession of a weapon for committing an offence
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited
- Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
- Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence
- Failure to comply with a release order
The 17-year-old male who also got out of the vehicle is wanted for:
- Three counts of assault with a weapon
- Administering a noxious substance
- Pointing a firearm
- Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
- Possession of a weapon for committing an offence
- Possession of a firearm while prohibited
- Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
- Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence
- Two counts of failure to comply with a release order
- Failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence
Police say anyone with information or video of the area where the assault took place is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.