Windsor police looking for suspects after 'noxious substance' sprayed on victims

Windsor police have arrested an 18-year-old and continue to look for four others after an assault with a weapon Sunday night.

Police say officers received a call about an assault at the 700 block of Church Street, around 6:45 p.m.

According to police, two young people were walking near Church Street when a black vehicle with five masked people inside pointed a firearm at them.

Police say the black vehicle followed the two victims to a front porch on Church Street, where two people got out of the vehicle and "sprayed a noxious substance."

An 18-year-old was arrested shortly after the assault near Cadillac Street, and charged with:

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Administering a noxious substance

Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of a weapon for committing an offence

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

​Failure to comply with a release order

The 17-year-old male who also got out of the vehicle is wanted for:

Three counts of assault with a weapon

Administering a noxious substance

Pointing a firearm

Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate

Possession of a weapon for committing an offence

Possession of a firearm while prohibited

Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm

Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence

Two counts of failure to comply with a release order

Failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence

Police say anyone with information or video of the area where the assault took place is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.