Windsor

Windsor police looking for suspects after 'noxious substance' sprayed on victims

Police have arrested an 18-year-old male and are looking for a 17-year-old after two young people were threatened with a firearm and sprayed with a "noxious substance."

The assault took place at the 700 block of Church Street

Side of a Windsor police cruiser
Windsor police are asking for any security footage of assault near Church Street around 6:45p.m. on Sunday. (Chris Ensing/CBC)

Windsor police have arrested an 18-year-old and continue to look for four others after an assault with a weapon Sunday night. 

Police say officers received a call about an assault at the 700 block of Church Street, around 6:45 p.m. 

According to police, two young people were walking near Church Street when a black vehicle with five masked people inside pointed a firearm at them. 

Police say the black vehicle followed the two victims to a front porch on Church Street, where two people got out of the vehicle and "sprayed a noxious substance." 

An 18-year-old was arrested shortly after the assault near Cadillac Street, and charged with: 

  • Three counts of assault with a weapon 
  • Administering a noxious substance 
  • Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
  • Possession of a weapon for committing an offence
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence
  • ​Failure to comply with a release order 

The 17-year-old male who also got out of the vehicle is wanted for:

  • Three counts of assault with a weapon 
  • Administering a noxious substance 
  • Pointing a firearm 
  • Possession of a restricted firearm without holding a licence and registration certificate
  • Possession of a weapon for committing an offence 
  • Possession of a firearm while prohibited
  • Occupying a motor vehicle with a firearm
  • Wearing a disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence 
  • Two counts of failure to comply with a release order 
  • Failure to comply with a Youth Criminal Justice Act sentence

Police say anyone with information or video of the area where the assault took place is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.

