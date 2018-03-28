University of Toledo biologists search rivers for grass carp
Grass carp, which have been found on the Maumee and Sandusky rivers, destructively feed on aquatic plants.
King says the fish would be easier to control if they were in just one river
University biologists in Ohio are scouring streams following tests that confirmed larvae from the invasive Asian grass carp were found for the first time in the Great Lakes watershed.
A crew from the University of Toledo, working with the U.S. Geological Survey, found the larvae during sampling last June in the Maumee River, a Lake Erie tributary.
Nicole King is a University of Toledo research associate. She says the hunt for signs of spawning in other Lake Erie tributaries means more work and expense.
The Blade reports King says the fish would be easier to control if they were in just one river.
