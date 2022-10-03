Haunted house operator explains the boo-tiful art of the scare

There's a lot of thought that goes into creating a "really good scare," says Shawn Lippert, the co-creator of Scarehouse Windsor.

For 14 years, Scarehouse has been haunting those who dare enter its doors.

Lippert said decoys are a big part of creating a scare.

As anybody who's watched a good horror movie knows, the character "hears the sound, and then when they look at the sound, they turn around and then that's when you get that jump scare."

"So that's it in a nutshell, but what we'll do is we'll spend a lot of time to make that happen within the set and build up that suspense basically from the front door right to the last scare at the end."

The fun of scaring people — hiding behind the bathroom door and scaring your siblings, for example — goes back to childhood, Lippert said.

And people enjoy being scared as well.

"Like, no one turns around and sits there and is mad," he said. "They may be at the time, but then it settles down, and you giggle and you go 'Oh my God I got scared.'"