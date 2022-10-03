Haunted house operator explains the boo-tiful art of the scare
Scarehouse Windsor has been running for 14 years
There's a lot of thought that goes into creating a "really good scare," says Shawn Lippert, the co-creator of Scarehouse Windsor.
For 14 years, Scarehouse has been haunting those who dare enter its doors.
Lippert said decoys are a big part of creating a scare.
As anybody who's watched a good horror movie knows, the character "hears the sound, and then when they look at the sound, they turn around and then that's when you get that jump scare."
"So that's it in a nutshell, but what we'll do is we'll spend a lot of time to make that happen within the set and build up that suspense basically from the front door right to the last scare at the end."
The fun of scaring people — hiding behind the bathroom door and scaring your siblings, for example — goes back to childhood, Lippert said.
And people enjoy being scared as well.
"Like, no one turns around and sits there and is mad," he said. "They may be at the time, but then it settles down, and you giggle and you go 'Oh my God I got scared.'"
With files from Darrin Di Carlo
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?