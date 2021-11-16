Windsor's Art in the Park returning in 2022 after pandemic hiatus

Art in the Park is returning in June 2022 after the festival was put on hold for the last two years due to the pandemic.

"It's going to be one of the best ones ever," said Allan Kidd, co-chair of Art in the Park, an event operated by Rotary Club of Windsor.

Patrons will notice a few changes next June. Organizers are hoping to leverage technology to avoid paper tickets and booklets.

"We're hoping to make it safer, cleaner and ultimately it's more convenient for the visitors," Kidd said.

The volunteer-run event is a fundraiser for Rotary. Ultimately, the money raised goes back into supporting the community through various projects, Kidd said.

The festival, which goes back four decades, is held the first weekend in June at Willistead Park.

"The public's craving some sort of outlet like this, it's a festival so it's easy to get behind it. Likewise, the vendors, the artists and craftspeople, they're dying to get out there," he said.

