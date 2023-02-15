Artist Sara Graham stands by the artwork she commissioned on the facade of a building at the Gordie Howe International Bridge. (Dale Molnar/CBC News)

Sara Graham was in awe of what she saw during the unveiling of her public art commission at the Gordie Howe International Bridge's Canadian Port of Entry in Windsor.

On Wednesday, she got to see her work, titled "On the Other Side of Tomorrow" for the first time. The commissioned public piece of art is on the facade of the maintenance building at the Canadian Port of Entry.

"This is the first time I've been able to see the work," Graham said. "It truly is awe inspiring. It's a very special day just to have the opportunity to see the work."

Graham's creation will be seen by people exiting and entering Canada when construction of the bridge is complete.

"I wanted to incorporate the techniques of historical mapping techniques, and a combination of different optical landscape perspectives," Graham said. "Included in the artwork are different elements that represent the mountains, suburban, industrial, wheat fields, treetops, road systems, lighthouses, urban forms, farmland, shrub brush and the oceans on each coast."

Graham was born in London, Ont., and is now based in the unceded traditional territory known as Coquitlam First Nation in British Columbia.

Heather Grondin, vice president of the Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, said Graham checked all of the boxes when it came to choosing the right artist for this project.

"You hear us say that this is more than just a bridge," Grondin said. "It's a connector between communities, nations and people. Art has a way of engaging and connecting people and communities. The representation of shared history and experiences."

Grondin said the unveiled art is the culmination of a nationwide call for qualified Canadian artists that took place in 2018, with the artist's selection in 2020. In 2021, the design and collaboration between the artist and the project's technical team took place, with the installation and fabrication coming in 2022.

Jennifer Matotek, Executive Director of Art Windsor-Essex, is thankful for the WDBA's commitment to supporting creative projects that enrich the community.

"It should be celebrated," Matotek said. "We're so pleased to be able to partner on projects like this."