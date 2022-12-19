Downtown Windsor just got a big splash of colour. Here's a peek at 3 new art installations

New art installations mostly made out of recycled materials bring splashes of colour to downtown Windsor's first-ever Winter Works collection.

The pieces are on display in Maiden Lane and have been created by artists Billie McLaughlin and Daniel Bombardier, who makes art under the name DENIAL.

Bombardier created the installation called Cube A, which is a stack of cubed art that turns, so people can interact with the sculpture and change how it looks.

The next piece, designed by McLaughlin, is made out of salvaged wood and it's called Growth. It's a 4.6-metre, colourful wooden sculpture. According to a news release from the Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Area, this piece is "a nod to the fortresses of a child's imagination."

The installations will be on Maiden Lane for the next month, according to Bombardier.

The artists then collaborated for the third and final piece, called Big Idea. It includes a toothpick balancing a see-through cube with a light bulb inside.

"It's basically the idea about the fragility of an idea and creativity and how you have to balance it and protect it," Bombardier said.

"It is an honour and a privilege to host the works of such celebrated artists," said Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Area chair Brian Yeomans in a news release.

"They are truly gifts to the community, and I can think of no two better, more talented individuals to help us launch our first Winter Works."

According to Bombardier, the installations will be on site for at least the next month.