The ArriveCAN app may be here to stay. But could that kill business in Windsor?

Fewer tourists, fewer sales and more inconvenience — that's what a group of local businesses fear will be the consequence of keeping the ArriveCAN app around after the pandemic is over.

The concerns are being raised as the federal government continues to explore the potential of using the app post-pandemic to help speed up border screenings.

"We will never move forward if this app is not completely eliminated," said Lyz Meloche, the general manager of the Windsor Detroit Tunnel Duty Free Shop.

She said business is down by 40 to 60 per cent compared to pre-pandemic levels, pointing to the app as a barrier to recovery.

"[American tourists are] just avoiding coming over. They're staying in their own backyard instead of crossing over here and spending their dollars with the border businesses," said Meloche.

Meanwhile, Mike Bradley, mayor of Sarnia, said moving the customs process online is unnecessary.

"They're not going to go through that whole process just to make a trip to Canada," he said, referring to the many American tourists who enjoyed making single-day visits before the pandemic began.

Bradley said the federal government is ignoring his concerns.

"We're the ones on the front lines. We understand this app isn't working that well."

'We need more people ... not apps'

Beth Potter, the president and CEO of the Tourism Industry Association of Canada, said the app will need to be tweaked to be more user-friendly, especially if there are plans to use it longer-term.

"When you look at the way travel is being processed around the world, it is becoming more digitized ... We just want to make sure that whatever tool is being used is the right one ... so it is a seamless experience for the traveller."

But shop owners like Renaldo Agostino from the Turbo Espresso Bar want the ArriveCAN app to be scrapped completely.

Agostino said he's worried the government is just looking to replace border officers with an app.

"I am concerned that this is a move from the government to reduce [customs] jobs at the border ... It seems nowadays the wait to cross the border is longer and it's with fewer cars crossing," he said. "We need more people. Not more apps."

He said tourists planning to spend a few days on the Canadian side of the border will likely not feel an impact — but there are many others who will.

"What Windsor's used to getting is the one-day traveller. The person who's sitting in Detroit ... Or the group of friends sitting around a barbecue and says 'hey, let's go to Windsor'," he said.

"We're making it more and more difficult for those same-day travellers to get here and that is a bad thing for Windsor."