Arrests made in downtown stabbing which left one man with serious injuries

Windsor police have arrested two people in connection with a downtown Windsor stabbing, which left a man with serious injuries.

Police say two victims made arrangements to meet with another man and woman who were known to them Tuesday around 8 p.m. in the area of Wyandotte and Church Street.

They attempted to sell a piece of jewellery but the suspects took it and began to walk away.

An altercation broke out which led to the two victims being injured. One man sustained serious injuries as a result of a stabbing and was transported to hospital, while a woman suffered minor injuries.

Police arrested the two suspects without incident Friday around 2 p.m. in the 400 block of Wyandotte Street West.

A 24-year-old man has been charged with:

assault

robbery with a weapon

aggravated assault

breach undertaking

possession of suspected fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking

possession of suspected methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

A 23-year-old woman has been charged with robbery with a weapon and aggravated assault.

More from CBC Windsor: