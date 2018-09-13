New arrest for Walkerville shooting is the same suspect for Ouellette stabbing

Police have arrested a suspect they believe was involved in the shooting fo an 18-year-old man in Walkerville.

Darrion Moffatt was shot Saturday at around 1:35 a.m. at a home located in the 300 block of Hall Avenue, between Riverside Drive and Assumption Street.

Later that day, police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the shooting.

On Sept. 12, Windsor police went to a hotel on Ouellette Avenue where they arrested three men in relation to their investigation. Two of those men were released and not charged.

However, an 18-year-old Windsor man has been charged with first degree murder, along with the 19-year-old man police had already arrested on Sept. 10.

Investigators say they aren't searching for any more suspects in relation to the homicide case.

Suspect also charged in stabbing

Meanwhile, the same 18-year-old charged with first degree murder has been charged with aggravated assault in relation to a downtown stabbing that happened last month.

On Aug. 6, two men were following a man walking by himself near Ouellette Avenue and Park Street around 1:15 a.m., according to police.

The victim approached all three men — the two suspects and the individual being followed — to see if everything was okay.

One of the suspects allegedly proceeded to pull out a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspects fled the scene and were last seen running southbound on Ouellette Avenue.

The man who was stabbed was treated in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.