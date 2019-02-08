Arrest made for mosque and produce store break-ins

Windsor police have arrested a suspect in connection to the mosque break-in.

They were originally investigating a Windsor produce store break-in that happened Jan. 30, where a wallet and bank card were stolen.

Police obtained a surveillance picture of the suspect who allegedly used the bank card at a jewelry store the same day.

On Feb. 7, officers recognized a passenger in a vehicle they had pulled over as the suspect in question.

He was arrested without incident and was also found to be in possession of stolen property from the mosque. The mosque was allegedly broken into Feb. 4.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with breaking and entering, use of a stolen credit card, fraud under $5,000 and possession of stolen property.

