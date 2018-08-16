Arrest made in weekend Windsor stabbing

Windsor police have charged at 29-year-old city man in connection to a weekend stabbing.

Authorities say they were called to a Pelletier Street address on Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

When officers arrived they found an adult suffering from a number of non-life threatening injuries.

The 29-year-old accused was arrested by police earlier today.

He's charged with assault causing bodily harm and assault with a weapon.

Police say the two knew each other.