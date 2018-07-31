Arrest made in weekend armed robberies in Corunna

Ontario Provincial Police say they've arrested and charged a suspect in connection with two recent armed robberies in Lambton County.

Both incidents took place in the town of Corunna, in the area of Lyndoch and Hill Streets around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers picked up 21-year-old Jessie Gaudet of Corunna on Monday — crediting local media and social media outlets in identifying the suspect — and charged him with the following offences:

robbery with a weapon

robbery with intent

wearing a disguise with intent (two counts)

possession of weapons dangerous to public peace

According to an OPP news release, "the suspect entered both stores, displayed a weapon in a threatening manner, and demanded cash."

Police say the suspect was unsuccessful at the variety store but was able to leave the grocery store with an unknown amount of cash.

There were no injuries reported in either incident.