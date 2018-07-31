Skip to Main Content
Arrest made in weekend armed robberies in Corunna

Ontario Provincial Police say they've arrested and charged a suspect in connection with two recent armed robberies in Lambton County.

Grocery and variety stores were hit Sunday morning

OPP say they were able to identify a suspect because of the media attention surrounding the cases. (Submitted by Lambton OPP)

Both incidents took place in the town of Corunna, in the area of Lyndoch and Hill Streets around 6:50 a.m. on Sunday.

Officers picked up 21-year-old Jessie Gaudet of Corunna on Monday — crediting local media and social media outlets in identifying the suspect — and charged him with the following offences:

  • robbery with a weapon
  • robbery with intent
  • wearing a disguise with intent (two counts)
  • possession of weapons dangerous to public peace

According to an OPP news release, "the suspect entered both stores, displayed a weapon in a threatening manner, and demanded cash."

Police say the suspect was unsuccessful at the variety store but was able to leave the grocery store with an unknown amount of cash. 

There were no injuries reported in either incident. 

