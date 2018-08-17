Arrest in homicide of Windsor mother killed while child was home

Windsor police have made an arrest in connection with the homicide of a Windsor mother who was killed while her child was in the apartment.

Officers were dispatched to an apartment building on the corner of University Avenue West and McKay Avenue on June 10 around 10 p.m.

31-year-old Autumn Taggart, also known as Maya Madolyn, of Windsor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said her 9-year-old child was inside the home when it happened. It's not clear if the child witnessed the crime.

Police have not released any details about the male suspect. He faces numerous charges, including one count of first degree murder.

Investigators are not currently seeking any other suspects and the case remains under active investigation by the major crimes branch.