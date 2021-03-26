Expect to see military vehicles on Windsor-Essex, Chatham roads this weekend for Army training

The public is asked to be aware and cautious of military vehicles on select roads in Windsor-Essex and Chatham on the weekend as part of Canadian Army training.

In a news release, the Canadian Armed Forces said that Canadian Army Reserve members from 31 Service Battalion - Windsor Support Company will be involved in convoy training Saturday and Sunday on Highway 401, E.C. Row and Highway 3. Soldiers may also be in other areas of Windsor-Essex, specifically Leamington, and parts of Chatham.

Convoy drills will take place on planned routes and around Cedar Springs Rifle Range at 8500 Water St., the news release reads.

The Canadian Armed Forces said it is trying to minimize the level of disruption on the roads, but some may not be accessible. The public is asked to be extra cautious around military vehicles, the Forces said.

Trainees will stay in the vehicles, except for any necessary maintenance, and will have weapons with no ammunition.

The training is being completed to "maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in convoy operations," according to the news release from the Canadian Armed Forces.

Soldiers will be wearing all necessary personal protective equipment and keep physical distance when possible.