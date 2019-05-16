Arms Bumanlag leaving CBC Windsor News at 6

Arms Bumanlag, host of CBC Windsor News at 6, is leaving the public broadcaster.

Bumanlag, who has hosted CBC Windsor's supper-hour TV newscast since August 2017, has decided to leave CBC for a new opportunity.

"The time has come to close this chapter of my broadcast career and begin a new journey in the local healthcare sector, which has become very near and dear to my heart since the birth of my son, who has health issues himself. Thank you to the CBC and all of you for allowing me this amazing opportunity," said Bumanlag.

Bumanlag added that he wanted to share with viewers his absolute pleasure in being welcomed into their living rooms.

Bumanlag joined CBC Windsor in August 2017. (CBC Windsor)

While Bumanlag has not been on-air for the last two weeks, his official last day with CBC is Friday, May 17. Other members of the CBC team will continue to fill in as anchor of the supper-hour show until a permanent replacement for host is found.

CBC thanks Bumanlag for being part of the CBC Windsor family and wishes him the best in his new career.