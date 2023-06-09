Military vehicles, personnel training on Windsor roads this Saturday

If you see military vehicles on Windsor's roads on Saturday, no need to be alarmed: The Canadian Armed Forces is warning Windsorites it will be conducting local training throughout the day.

Canadian Army Reserve personnel from the Windsor Regiment will conduct a skills competition in Windsor throughout the day on Saturday. Military vehicles will be on roads including the E.C. Row Expressway, Riverside Drive and throughout Windsor, Canadian Armed Forces personnel advised in a statement.

The Canadian Armed Forces is advising that military vehicles will be on roads throughout Windsor on Saturday, June 10, 2023, for training purposes. (Canadian Armed Forces/CBC)

"This important training is being conducted in order to maintain and further develop the skills of Canadian Army Reserve soldiers in Armoured Cavalry operations, and to practice discipline, safety and effectiveness while operating specific vehicle platforms within the local areas," officials said in a statement.

Activities will include dismounted navigation, weighted march and canoeing in Little River. But participants will not be carrying weapons of any kind. They will remain in the area around their vehicles, with few exceptions like canoeing and portaging from Lakeview Marina along Little River.

Officials said measures are being taken to minimize the inconvenience to people in the area, but residents are asked to take extra caution when approaching military vehicles.