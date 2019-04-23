Woman found in shed with injuries, one arrested

Windsor police were called Thursday to the 1200 block of Argyle Road to check on an injured female.

Officers located the woman laying down in a shed with visible injuries.

Brian St. Pierre, a neighbourhood resident said he has seen "quite a few" people wandering the alleys and sleeping in the empty lots in the area — and he said it was another neighbour who found the woman.

"A neighbour walked into the yard to clean up her property and saw the girl laying in her shed," said St. Pierre. "There isn't enough shelter for the homeless [in Windsor] but some don't want to be helped. It's a shame."

A woman was found laying in this shed with visible injuries. (Rose St-Pierre/Radio-Canada)

Windsor police identified a suspect, who was arrested in the area. A 36-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault.

St. Pierre said he's afraid of the fires people set, both outside and in the abandoned homes — but also that someone was assaulted in his neighbourhood.

The shed, located in an empty lot on Argyle Street, is one of the leftovers on the lot after a fire in November tore through six homes.

Morgan, who wouldn't give CBC News her last name, is the daughter of an Argyle Street tenant.

"What other things could have happened? It's so awful, just a horrible thing," said Morgan. "[They] should have destroyed everything, even the shacks."