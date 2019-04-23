Woman found in shed with injuries, one arrested
'It's so awful, just a horrible thing' says one area resident
Windsor police were called Thursday to the 1200 block of Argyle Road to check on an injured female.
Officers located the woman laying down in a shed with visible injuries.
Brian St. Pierre, a neighbourhood resident said he has seen "quite a few" people wandering the alleys and sleeping in the empty lots in the area — and he said it was another neighbour who found the woman.
"A neighbour walked into the yard to clean up her property and saw the girl laying in her shed," said St. Pierre. "There isn't enough shelter for the homeless [in Windsor] but some don't want to be helped. It's a shame."
Windsor police identified a suspect, who was arrested in the area. A 36-year-old man is charged with aggravated assault.
St. Pierre said he's afraid of the fires people set, both outside and in the abandoned homes — but also that someone was assaulted in his neighbourhood.
The shed, located in an empty lot on Argyle Street, is one of the leftovers on the lot after a fire in November tore through six homes.
Morgan, who wouldn't give CBC News her last name, is the daughter of an Argyle Street tenant.
"What other things could have happened? It's so awful, just a horrible thing," said Morgan. "[They] should have destroyed everything, even the shacks."
Un cabanon est fermé <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/YQG?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#YQG</a> <a href="https://t.co/hI8Bg80x12">pic.twitter.com/hI8Bg80x12</a>—@RoseStPierre1
With files from Rose St-Pierre
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.