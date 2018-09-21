Skip to Main Content
Argyle warehouse damage totals $4M, says Windsor fire

The fire happened at a warehouse office on 1370 Argyle Rd. It started Wednesday morning and wasn't put out until 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

Investigation to determine cause of the fire still ongoing

This was the scene of a large fire in Walkerville Thursday night. The fire started Wednesday morning and wasn't put out until 7:30 a.m. Thursday. (Kacie Cooper)

The damage from an overnight fire in Walkerville totals $4 million, according to Windsor Fire & Rescue.

No injuries were reported and an investigation as to the cause of the fire is underway.

