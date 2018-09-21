Argyle warehouse damage totals $4M, says Windsor fire
The fire happened at a warehouse office on 1370 Argyle Rd. It started Wednesday morning and wasn't put out until 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Investigation to determine cause of the fire still ongoing
The damage from an overnight fire in Walkerville totals $4 million, according to Windsor Fire & Rescue.
The fire happened at a warehouse office on 1370 Argyle Rd. It started Wednesday morning and wasn't put out until 7:30 a.m. Thursday.
Argyle fire update, OFM investigators estimate damage at $4 million, investigation is ongoing, no injuries at this incident to occupants or staff. *JL—@WindsorFire1
No injuries were reported and an investigation as to the cause of the fire is underway.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.