Aretha Franklin's life to be honoured at Detroit African American History museum
New

The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, will be celebrated at a Detroit African American history museum Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History is hosting the celebration Tuesday and Wednesday

The Associated Press ·
FILE - In this July 8, 2012 file photo, Aretha Franklin performs at the Essence Music Festival in New Orleans. Franklin died Thursday, Aug. 16, 2018 at her home in Detroit. She was 76. (Cheryl Gerber/Invision/The Associated Press)

Thousands are expected to pour into Detroit's Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History on Tuesday and Wednesday to pay their final respects to Aretha Franklin.

Paula Marie Seniors, associate professor of Africana Studies at Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University says the setting for public viewings these two days couldn't be more fitting.

She says Franklin is "being honoured almost like a queen at one of the most important black museums in the United States."

The Queen of Soul was "a singer of the universe," said Seniors, she was also "so unapologetically black" and "so proud of being a black woman."

There was a gospel tribute held at the New Bethel Baptist Church, where her father once preached, on the Monday.

Franklin died at age 76 of pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16. 

The chosen museum for honouring Franklin these two days was also the location of a similar viewing for civil rights icon Rosa Parks after she died in 2005.

With files from The Canadian Press

